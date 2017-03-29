Longtime Clinton restaurant The Shack closing

CLINTON - Wednesday, March 29, marks the final day of The Shack Restaurant in Clinton.

Known for its handmade burgers and milkshakes including a "green river," The Shack has been a Clinton staple for generations dating back to 1920.

Employee Kerri Overocker says it has been a rite of passage of employment for teenagers in town. The pizza burger and roast beef burger have been popular choices over the years, along with homemade desserts.

The property The Shack sits on is being sold to make room for a gas station and convenience store. The restaurant owners are looking at other possible locations in town to reopen.

The familiar red building on South Grant Street is where a Decatur woman says her father proposed to her mother in 1949.



The Shack was featured in Wednesday's Business Watch, which happens to be the final day the restaurant will be open.