Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans in support of Champaign Co. Nursing Home

CHAMPAIGN – The Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans is encouraging Champaign County voters to approve of the tax levy raise to save the Champaign County Nursing Home.

As WAND News previously reported, the home is on the brink of closing or being privatized because it has not received adequate state funds to continue operating. Around 170 senior citizens live at the home, and around a third of those patients are on Medicaid. If the referendum is passed, they could be forced to move outside Champaign County. Nearly 200 people also work at the nursing home.

If passed, the tax levy would help cover the cost of the nursing home for about $22.50 a year for a home. Supports say it would be short term.

The second option would be either disposing of or selling the nursing home.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans and other local health care advocates announced their support for the tax levy and saving the home.

"The property tax question basically proposes to allow the county board to raise the property tax levy to a rate that could be the equivalent to about twenty-two dollars a year on a home that is assessed at about one hundred thousand dollars. And it's important for people to understand that sort of sets the ceiling for the most that the property tax could be,” explains Claudia Lennhoff, of Champaign County Healthcare Consumers.

The group adds that often times, when county run nursing homes go private, safety and quality of care decline during the transition process.