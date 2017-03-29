Sue Scherer pushing for bill that would expand the rights of archers

Sue Scherer is a supporter of Illinois hunting traditions. Now, she is working to expand the Second Amendment rights of archery hunters by allowing the full inclusion of crossbows during archery season.

“Restrictions on crossbow use are burdensome to hunters who may prefer to use something other than a firearm,” Scherer said. “Expanding crossbow hunting opportunities will allow more people to enjoy hunting, as well as offer current sportsmen another facet of archery hunting.”

Under current law, a person may only use a crossbow if they 62 years of age or older. Crossbows may also be used by a handicapped person, to whom the Department of Natural Resources has to issue a permit.

Current law also prohibits legally permitted archery hunters from using a crossbow prior to the second Monday following Thanksgiving.    

House Bill 1771 allows sportsmen of all ages to use a crossbow while hunting animals during the appropriate archery season. 

“This bill protects sportsmen’s Second Amendment rights and expands opportunities for them to exercise their rights,” said Scherer.

