Healthiest Illinois county rankings released

ILLINOIS - A new study from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation ranking the healthiest counties in central Illinois shows that some counties are in good shape, while others have some improvements to make.

According to the study, Menard County, Piatt County, and Shelby County all were ranked in the top 25 healthiest counties in the state, at 17th, 15th, and 13th place, respectively. Champaign County is ranked 41st, Sangamon County is ranked 67th, and Macon County is ranked 83rd.

The study also ranks Monroe County as the healthiest county in Illinois, and has Alexander County at the bottom of the list. Factors taken into consideration for these rankings include rates of premature death, violent crime, and infections.

For more information about this study, or to view the report, click here.