Healthiest Illinois county rankings released

Posted: Updated:

ILLINOIS - A new study from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation ranking the healthiest counties in central Illinois shows that some counties are in good shape, while others have some improvements to make.

According to the study, Menard County, Piatt County, and Shelby County all were ranked in the top 25 healthiest counties in the state, at 17th, 15th, and 13th place, respectively.  Champaign County is ranked 41st, Sangamon County is ranked 67th, and Macon County is ranked 83rd.

The study also ranks Monroe County as the healthiest county in Illinois, and has Alexander County at the bottom of the list.  Factors taken into consideration for these rankings include rates of premature death, violent crime, and infections.

For more information about this study, or to view the report, click here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2017 Fireworks Displays

      Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More