Cerro Gordo Superintendent: We must take all threats seriously.

CERRO GORDO – The Cerro Gordo School District Superintendent has issued a statement after parents called WAND News, claiming a 7th grade student had a notebook full of gun threats and plans.

“I am writing to inform you that we have become aware of a threat allegedly made by one of our junior high students,” begins a message to parents and staff of Cerro Gordo Community Unit District 100.

Superintendent Brett Robinson says the administration immediately began investigating the alleged threat. They have also contacted the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office, who have launched an investigation into the alleged threat.

“While we do not believe there is a current, imminent threat to students or staff, we must take all threats seriously and we will continue to work with law enforcement officials to closely monitor the situation,” Robinson explains.

Robinson adds the administration is following school district policy in its own investigation of the alleged threat.

Anyone with information regarding any threats against schools in the district is urged to contact the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department.