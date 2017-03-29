Champaign police release video ahead of body camera rollout

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Police Department is setting up to implement body cameras in about a week, beginning with a video explaining the devices and their laws.

“Police body worn cameras are just the latest tool in the City of Champaign’s promotion of an honest, transparent and inclusive government,” says an officer at the beginning of the video.

According to our partners at the News-Gazette, the Panasonic Arbitrator System cameras will start being rolled out April 4, with full implementation expected by July 1. The 125 officers on the force will receive a camera, and they will be worn on the officer’s upper torso.

These cameras are for the purpose of recording, both audio and video, of police-citizen interactions.

The video continues to say that studies show use of these body cameras:

Increases transparency

Improves behavior of all involved in officer situations

Leads to faster resolution of complaints

Provides evidence in cases

Improves training of communication and skills

These devices will automatically start recording when an officer responds to an emergency call, or they can be manually turned on and off by the officer. Body cameras also sync up with the officer’s car camera system.

Per Illinois law, officers must certain situations, including dispatch calls and traffic stops, the video says.

“Officers are encouraged to tell people if they’re being recorded,” the officer in the video adds.

Not only are officers encouraged to tell those being recorded, but they must also answer promptly when citizens ask officers if they are being recorded. There are also certain scenarios where an officer can turn the camera off. These include:

By request of the victim or witness (unless there is reasonable suspicion)

Officer is not part of the investigation

Police-citizen interaction is complete

According to the video, all files from the body cameras are saved on a secure server, but how long they are kept there depends on the type of video.

Flagged videos stay on the server a minimum of two years, or longer if needed. Videos can be flagged for the following reasons:

Detention or arrest

Formal or informal complaint is made

Internal investigation involving the officer

Officer uses force or firearm

Death or bodily harm occurs

The file is being used as evidence

Officer themselves requests it be flagged

Meanwhile, videos classified as “not flagged” are deleted after 90 days in the server.

While the Champaign Police Department says it will be using these tools to protect and serve, it is noted in the video that these cameras do not catch everything. At times, the action may be happening behind or to the side of the officer, or it may be disrupted by shakiness from running or loud noises.

The full video can be viewed below. More information about body cameras is available on the Champaign Police Department website.