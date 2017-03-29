From Dope to Hope: Speaker Tim Ryan talks to Piatt County about drug dangers

A national speaker is in Central Illinois sharing his message of dope to hope, thanks to the efforts of a Monticello mom who lost her daughter to a drug overdose.

As WAND News first reported, Connie Gyorr has been working with local law enforcement and businesses to bring speaker Tim Ryan from A Man in Recovery Foundation to Piatt County.

Ryan is in Central Illinois today and tomorrow speaking to the community and sharing his experience with drugs, claiming knowledge is a powerful tool.

"There's help out there. The hardest thing to do is to put your hand up and say 'I'm struggling'," says Ryan, speaking to hundreds of students in the Monticello school district. "I was the most miserable person in the world because my life revolved around drugs and alcohol."

Students say they took Ryan's message to heart.

7th grader Katy Vogt says, "[I learned] to keep an open mind and heart and don't do drugs. I thought it was really informational so kids know what really happens if you start using drugs."

8th Grader Jared Lockmiller took away a similar message, "Drugs are not good for you, you should never take them. They lead to a bad path and it's a disease. You can't stop it and you keep wanting more."

Ryan started using drugs and alcohol at age 14, telling students that he lived to use and use to live.

"I was trying to fit in and trying to associate with the older kids, the cool kids," Ryan explains as the reason for first trying drugs, "it became alcohol and cocaine and progressed from there."

Ryan says he had two heart attacks from cocaine, overdosed eight times, and been clinically dead three times. He was in and out of jail and treatment centers for years, explaining to students it's a miracle he's still alive today. Now he's four and a half years sober.

"Ultimately it took me going to prison the second time, to have my wife divorce me and lose our home. I needed that time to sit down, to want to change. I never thought in a million years I'd do what I do today," says Ryan.

He says his oldest son turned to drugs and died at age 20 because of a heroin overdose.

Connie Gyorr lost her daughter to an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl, and that's why she making it her mission to advocate for drug awareness.

"When I found out my daughter was addicted to any kind of drugs, it felt like it was too late. I wasn't educated enough to help her. I didn't know where to turn or what actions to take. I felt as though I was by myself and I want people to realize this is something we need to talk about," says Gyorr.

Both Ryan and Gyorr hope people listen and realize that addiction can affect anyone.

"It's not about just saying no [to drugs]," says Ryan, "We need to give kids the facts on what's going on and the true solutions on how to get help."

Brandon Novak, a professional skateboarder, followed Ryan's presentation, talking about his experience with drug addiction and path to recovery.

Ryan will be talking to parents and community members tonight, Wednesday March 29 in the Bement High School gym at 7pm. The presentation is free and open to the public.

He will also be talking to students at Cerro Gordo Middle and High Schools, Arthur, Lovington, Atwood, and Hammond schools, as well as Bement Middle and High Schools tomorrow, March 30.

Another community presentation will be held Thursday, March 30th at 7pm in the Monticello High School Auditorium. It is free and open to the public. Child care will be provided.

Gyorr started a charity called "Marisa's Purpose: Hope, Faith, Love" in her daughter's honor, working to money to help others in Piatt County pay for treatment. So far the charity has raised $14,000. Of the $14,000 raised by the community, $5,000 went toward bringing Tim Ryan to Monticello.

Click here for more information about A Man in Recovery Foundation.