Illinois Democrats introduce the Illinois Comeback Agenda

Springfield- A group of Democrats from the House and Senate introduced a new plan that they say will help fix the crisis in the state.

The agenda has five components, each featuring a bill that will be prioritized this session.

The first component is Fixing the Budget. The plan calls for moving to a gradual income tax rate, where the wealthy are paying higher taxes than those in the middle and lower class.

Second, is Reforming Government. Democrats plan to do this through creating fair maps as well as reforming the campaign finance system to cap the amount of donations.

Third in the agenda, is Investigating in Good Illinois Jobs. The plan says legislation is being filed that will end the practice of corporations taking Illinois tax credits and then moving jobs out of Illinois.

Next, the plan calls for Building Great Schools for Every Student. Democrats say they have introduced legislation that will allow parents attending college to receive state subsidized child care.

The final component calls for Creating Healthy and Safe Communities. The first legislative priority for this plan, is ending the use of cash bonds.

Democrats say getting these reforms passed is becoming increasingly important. " We are in uncharted waters. We have never had this kind of situation where we have had this kind of stand off that causes such harm to the people of Illinois. I think that for many of us our early frustration was subsumed by some, that the system was going to work as it usually has worked. People reached compromise even when they started at polar opposites, that hasn't been working." said Senator Don Harmon (D)-Oak Park.

Expectedly, the Illinois GOP is not sold on the plan.. “Any effort to fix the political system that doesn’t include term limits or redistricting reform isn’t a serious one. Illinoisans want a balanced budget with real spending caps, a true property tax freeze, and economic reforms to grow jobs. Democrats should add these key items to their agenda if they are serious about improving Illinois.” said Illinois Republican Party Spokesman Steven Yaffe.