Too many dunks! Inside the Heart of Illinois All-Star Classic

Posted:
Olympia's Charles Payton took home MVP honors after posting 12 dunks. Payton averaged 24.9 points and 12.7 rebounds per game this season. Olympia's Charles Payton took home MVP honors after posting 12 dunks. Payton averaged 24.9 points and 12.7 rebounds per game this season.

The volunteers from the Warrensburg-Latham Lions Club saw the Heart of Illinois All-Star Classic go to new heights this year. Literally.

Click the video above for an extended cut of the dunk contest that developed on the court on Wednesday night!

