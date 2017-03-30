Sullivan-Okaw Valley hires new head football coach

Sullivan-Okaw Valley hires new head football coachPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Arrest made in kidnapping of Yingying Zhang
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI has announced an arrest has been made in the kidnapping of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.
-
Illinois blows past budget deadline
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Illinois lawmakers once again blew past a budget deadline and adjourned without passing a budget Friday afternoon.
-
Man says house fire saved his life
The fire left him homeless, but community members are chipping in to help.
-
Road closures expected for July load movement
ILLINOIS (WAND) – State police say roads will be closed next week so a large load can be moved.
-
Gov. orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen trooper
ILLINOIS (WAND) - United States flags and state flags will be flown at half-staff starting July 4 in honor of Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin.
-
Impact of Mega Millions, Powerball suspension
Officials are suspending two multi-state lottery games in Illinois amid uncertainty over the state’s budget.
-
Champaign police investigating June 27 sexual assault
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department needs your help in its investigation into a sexual assault that happened at Kaufman Lake Tuesday evening.
-
Bomber plane tours offered in central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The public has a chance to fly on a historic airplane.
-
Decatur's Autumn Swansen wins pro bodybuilding event
TINLEY PARK -- They call it the "Chicago Pro" and for Miss Olympia hopefuls, it's a crucial step in the qualifying process. On Friday, Decatur bodybuilding star Autumn Swansen came, saw and conquered said event. Click the video above to see how Autumn came one step closer to the sport's ultimate title!
-
Police deliver "purple heroin" warning
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they’ve spotted a deadly drug in central Illinois.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
U of I Chancellor issues statement after kidnapping arrest
-
Arrest made in kidnapping of Yingying Zhang
-
Man says house fire saved his life
-
-
Top 100 recruit Tim Finke in midst of big summer
-
Illinois House adjournes without passing budget
-
Fallen ISP Trooper to be laid to rest next week
-
3 arrested after short police chase in Decatur
-
ISP trooper killed in crash near Farmer City
-
"Youth with a Positive Direction" shuts down programs
-
Current Events
-
2017 Fireworks Displays
Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-