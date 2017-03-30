Sullivan-Okaw Valley hires new head football coach

Andy Kerley took Cerro Gordo-Bement to the state playoffs in four of his seven seasons at the helm of the program.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley's football program has found a replacement for the legendary Gerald Temples.



The school announced that Andy Kerley will take the reigns of the program after seven years as head coach of Cerro Gordo-Bement. In his tenure with the Broncos, he made the playoffs four times and went on a 21-2 stretch in 2012 and 2013. He resigned from that post after this past season.



In all, his teams at Cerro Gordo-Bement compiled a 42-28 record.