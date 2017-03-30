Police looking for burglary suspects who stole guns, ammo

ROCHESTER, ILL. (WAND) - Crime Stoppers is looking for the suspects responsible for recent theft in Rochester.

Police say a burglary happened in the 200 block of East Main on March 13 between 10 a.m. and 12 a.m. Thieves entered through a rear door and stole several handguns and ammunition as well as cash.

Evidence was collected but police still need the communities help in solving the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427 or go to cashfortips.us.