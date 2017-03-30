Students selling shirts to honor Luke Miller

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) – Sports teams at Centennial High School are coming together to honor Luke Miller.

Campus Sportswear donated 200 T-shirts with the hashtag #LiveLikeLuke to sell. The slogan is embedded in the school's Charger Archer logo. The logo represents the words spoken by Luke's friends about him.

Shirts are available for purchase online through midnight on April 10. Proceeds will be used for future Centennial Archery members who may not be able to afford the fees.

Champaign police are still investigating the death of 15-year-old Miller after he died from internal injuries earlier this month.

