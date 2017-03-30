Right to Know Act creating talk at the Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A "Right to Know" act is drawing a lot of attention both nationally and locally in Illinois.

The bill which was heard in a House committee Thursday morning, received over 1,000 witness slips filed in support of the measure.

"I think that in itself speaks volumes that we have so many people in the general public, people that we represent are looking to us to take the lead on this issue and provide privacy rights and protections for consumers." said Representative Arthur Turner (D)-Chicago, the bill sponsor.

The bill would require online companies to disclose to consumers what data has been shared to third party companies online.

"As at present time, there is no law like this, where a consumer can find out where their data goes after they put it out there. This would now allow them to understand how the companies treat their data and use it, and whether or not that is someone that they want to continue to do business with." explained John Donovan, Special Assistant Council to the Office of the Cook County Sheriff.

While the measure is popular among consumers, technology companies and business associations are against the measure, for the Private Right of Action clause. Opponents say that this will open up companies to frivolous lawsuits for not having proper privacy policies.

"We are concerned that the private right of action that is part of this bill will send a chilling effect because the threat of lawsuits and class action lawsuits and litigation." said Michael Reever, VP of Government Relations for the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.

Adding this would open up small business owners to lawsuits they could not afford.

"Whether you are large or small company, or thinking about starting your own business...and you have your own website. Say your a mom and pop shop that have your own website, you are brought into this legislation as potentially being sued for not having a privacy policy." Reever added.

Other opponents say this bill will stop technology companies from starting up in Illinois.

"This form of Gotcha legislation does not help consumers but instead discourages innovation in Illinois." said Carl Szapo, an employee of NetChoice.

Supporters of the bill are defending those claims, pointing to California, a state that already has similar protections.

"With the California law, there is only around ten lawsuits underneath it. Under this bill, all it would would do is allow for conjunctive relief or pursue relief under consumer fraud protection policies." said Donovan.

The bill passed out of committee Thursday, with an understanding that it will be discussed further before it is brought to the House floor for a final vote.

A similar measure has already passed out of a Senate committee.