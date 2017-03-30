Right to Know Act creating talk at the Capitol

Right to Know Act creating talk at the CapitolPosted: Updated:
Arrest made in kidnapping of Yingying Zhang
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI has announced an arrest has been made in the kidnapping of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.
Illinois blows past budget deadline
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Illinois lawmakers once again blew past a budget deadline and adjourned without passing a budget Friday afternoon.
2017 Fireworks Displays
Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!
Road closures expected for July load movement
ILLINOIS (WAND) – State police say roads will be closed next week so a large load can be moved.
Man says house fire saved his life
The fire left him homeless, but community members are chipping in to help.
Gov. orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen trooper
ILLINOIS (WAND) - United States flags and state flags will be flown at half-staff starting July 4 in honor of Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin.
Bomber plane tours offered in central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The public has a chance to fly on a historic airplane.
Impact of Mega Millions, Powerball suspension
Officials are suspending two multi-state lottery games in Illinois amid uncertainty over the state’s budget.
Another program shuts down as state budget battle goes on
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Another organization has fallen victim to the lack of a state budget.
Champaign police investigating June 27 sexual assault
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department needs your help in its investigation into a sexual assault that happened at Kaufman Lake Tuesday evening.
U of I Chancellor issues statement after kidnapping arrest
Arrest made in kidnapping of Yingying Zhang
Man says house fire saved his life
Top 100 recruit Tim Finke in midst of big summer
Illinois House adjournes without passing budget
3 arrested after short police chase in Decatur
Fallen ISP Trooper to be laid to rest next week
ISP trooper killed in crash near Farmer City
"Youth with a Positive Direction" shuts down programs
