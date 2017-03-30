Grant will help Urbana demolish abandoned homes, maintain lots

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana is one of 67 cities in Illinois receiving a grant to help improve residential properties in the community.

The City of Urbana has been awarded a $71,000 state grant to demolish abandoned homes and maintain cleared lots. It was awarded by the Illinois Housing Development Authority, a self-supporting state agency that finances the creation and preservation of affordable housing across Illinois.

The money comes from the agency’s Abandoned Residential Municipality Relief Program, which helps cities secure, maintain and demolish abandoned residential properties.

Elizabeth Tyler, director of Urbana’s Community Development Services Department, says it is all about bringing new life to the neighborhoods and economy.

“These funds will contribute to the positive revitalization of neighborhoods, while removing the negative burden that abandoned properties can have on home values,” Tyler explains.

The grant agreement is expected to become before the Urbana City Council Committee of the Whole on April 10 for consideration, with final approval possible on April 17.