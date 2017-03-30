I-TEAM: Bank fraud scheme targets female doctors

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A new bank fraud scheme is targeting female doctors in several central Illinois communities.

In one case, Dr. Debra Babich was returning from vacation when she received a call from an out of town bank. The bank indicated a woman had tried to access her account using a fake Illinois driver’s license and her social security number. The bank refused to complete the transaction when the woman could not answer a simple security question related to the account.

A second Decatur doctor has also been targeted but no money was obtained. Dr. Babich says it is her understanding doctors in Champaign and Bloomington were victims of the scam. All of the potential victims have something in common.

“Female doctors. All female doctors,” Dr. Babich told the I-TEAM. “Female doctors and she has our social security number and our driver’s license number.”

The attempted fraud against Dr. Babich has been reported to law enforcement. It is unclear how the personal information of the doctors was obtained and whether more than one individual is involved in the scheme.