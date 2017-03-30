Decatur's Swansen sets example in face of disappointment

Snap.



Now what?



Decatur's Autumn Swansen found herself in a real life nightmare, all thanks to a tiny clasp on her suit.



Days worth of lifting weights, eating a razor-exact diet of fish and greens, and the anticipation of performing in front of bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger all down the drain thanks to that faulty piece of gear -- and she nearly exposed herself to the audience to boot.



Swansen, a doctor of physical therapy, diagnosed the situation immediately: she was not going to repeat as "Arnold" champion.



She came away with a fifth place finish, which was not high enough to qualify for the largest event of the year.



But Swansen's response to a weekend filled with unfulfilled expectations, uncooperative health and more was telling of her character.



To hear from Swansen and her husband, fellow bodybuilder Brent Swansen, on why that was, click the video above.