Decatur schools staff expressing concerns over 911 call protocol

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday night the Decatur Public School District introduced their new superintendent. However, Paula Busboom wanted to make a safety concern known.

"We were asking the school district one to provide all of the staff with the protocol in which 911 is to be used, second to correct the delay, and third to definitely change the problem that exists with the location not being properly identified," says Paula Busboom president of DFTA local 4324

It's a concern some staff members felt the school district ignored.

"The district has known about this for several months unbeknownst to us and had not gotten the matter resolved,” added Busboom.

Anytime the 911 call Is placed from a school with in the district, the address that shows up on the dispatch caller ID is that of the Keil Administration Building.

The school district could not make a verbal comment but instead released this statement regarding staffs concerns.