Decatur Public Library hosting Community Engagement Fair

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Millikin University and the Decatur Public Library are collaborating to host a community engagement fair during the school’s civic discourse week.

According to Millikin’s civic discourse week Facebook event, civic discourse provides “something for everyone,” whether it’s book clubs, or nationally recognized authors and speakers, or even community fairs and discussions.

This fair will feature various local non-profit organizations and explain what work they do for the community.

Participating organizations include:

United Way of Decatur and Mid Illinois

Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity

Boys & Girls Club of Decatur

MRI -Macon Resources, Inc.

CASA of Macon County

The Child 1st Center

Baby Talk

Dove, Inc.

Sertoma Club

igrow-Macon County Health Department

The Good Samaritan Inn

Growing Strong Sexual Assault Center

Humane Society of Decatur & Macon County

Project Read

Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Salvation Army

Northeast Community Fund

The public is welcome to come see what these organizations have to offer and discover the ways they as community members can make the community a better place to live. It is free to attend.

A complete list of events during the Civic Discourse Week can be found here.