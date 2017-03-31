Wave of colleagues sends off 36-year Illini veteran Steve Kelly

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Steve Kelly has worked for nearly every media outlet in the Champaign-Urbana area in one capacity or another in his 36 years covering the Illini.



Perhaps most memorable was his television play-by-play call of Jacksonville native Andy Kaufmann's game-winning shot against Iowa in 1993. Kaufmann was hounded by a scrum of his teammates in an image that's burned into Illini fans' brains.



But this week Kelly was greeted by a more meaningful scrum: his colleagues.



Folks from longtime News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate to athletic director Josh Whitman gathered to give Steve a proper farewell, one that was organized by Associate Director of Athletics Kent Brown, who is in charge of media relations at the university.



Kelly will be leaving his post with WDWS radio this month and moving to Colorado to be with loved ones.