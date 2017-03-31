Wave of colleagues sends off 36-year Illini veteran Steve Kelly

Posted:
Steve Kelly has been covering the Illini for 36 years in various roles, from radio to TV to newspaper. Steve Kelly has been covering the Illini for 36 years in various roles, from radio to TV to newspaper.
Photo credit: @kentbrown on Twitter Photo credit: @kentbrown on Twitter

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Steve Kelly has worked for nearly every media outlet in the Champaign-Urbana area in one capacity or another in his 36 years covering the Illini.

Perhaps most memorable was his television play-by-play call of Jacksonville native Andy Kaufmann's game-winning shot against Iowa in 1993. Kaufmann was hounded by a scrum of his teammates in an image that's burned into Illini fans' brains.

But this week Kelly was greeted by a more meaningful scrum: his colleagues.

Folks from longtime News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate to athletic director Josh Whitman gathered to give Steve a proper farewell, one that was organized by Associate Director of Athletics Kent Brown, who is in charge of media relations at the university.

Kelly will be leaving his post with WDWS radio this month and moving to Colorado to be with loved ones.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2017 Fireworks Displays

      Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More