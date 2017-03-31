Board OKs interim superintendent contract

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur School Board approved an interim contract for incoming superintendent Paul Fregeau Friday morning.

Under the interim contract, the district will pay Fregeau $800 for each day he comes to work in Decatur before his official contract takes effect July 1. Fregeau currently works as an assistant superintendent in the North Kansas City Schools.

“This will allow time for him to be back,” said board president Sherri Perkins. “He will be back next week for a few days and meet staff, the community, talk to the press.”

The board announced a three-year contract for Fregeau on Tuesday, including a salary of $197,000.

