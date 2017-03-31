Cat rescued from burning home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A cat was rescued from a home on the city's east side Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of East North Street just before 9 a.m. They say the fire was called in by a Decatur Police Department patrol officer.

The Decatur Fire Department arrived on scene to smoke and fire coming from the home. Firefighters say the home was significantly damaged.

No injuries were reported and a cat was rescued from the home. However, officials say six people were displaced.

The fire started in the rear of the home and spread to the front. A cause was under investigation on Friday afternoon.