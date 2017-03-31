18 laid off at Richland Community College, State funding to blame

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College is laying off 18 employees.

President Dr. Cristobal Valdez tells WAND News the layoffs stem from a decrease in enrollment and the ongoing lack of a state budget.

“Since 2005, the state’s share has dwindled to five percent in the current year. This lack of state support is changing the financial landscape for the college," said Valdez.

Over the past two year, Richland has had a $2.6 million decrease in revenue. That is a 13 percent decrease in state funds.

Of those laid off, eight are full time and ten are part time. Valdez says of those part time workers many were on-call substitutes.14 employees accepted the Voluntary Separation Incentive Program.

The cuts will result in a 9.2 percent decrease of the budget. The college also began looking for ways to increase revenue and growth opportunities; explore cost saving solutions; determine reallocation strategies; and focus on balancing the budget while positioning the college for the future.

No faculty was cut during Friday's layoffs.

“The college plans to stick to its mission, but is making modifications that will increase efficiency while still providing a cutting edge education for individuals so they may successfully enter the workforce or transfer to a university. As we look to the future, we must face the current reality of the present,” added Valdez.

In January, the college also eliminated five positions because of the severe loss of state funding.