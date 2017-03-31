Millikin students setting up coffee shop downtown

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Millikin students are setting up a coffee business in downtown Decatur for a limited time.

Four business students have put together the company “Blue Brew” and will test run the business in the Hickory Point Bank building at 225 North Water Street. Customers can get coffee, tea or grab a muffin starting Monday April 3 to Friday April 7 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The coffee shop is a collaboration between Millikin and Hickory Point Bank and will be run by Millikin Students.

Millikin’s Center for Entrepreneurship helped cover the cost of starting up the company and they hope if it’s successful it could lead to a more permanent student run business.

