Suspect sells heroin to police 3 separate times

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign man who is accused of selling heroin to police informants three times has been charged.

According to WAND-TV’s news partners at the News Gazette, Elmore R. Leshoure was arrested on three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say Leshoure sold heroin on Nov. 15, Dec. 6 and 8 to police informants. Each time he sold 1.8 grams of heroin for $200 for each, Street Crimes Task Force said.

Leshoure’s bond was set for $75,000. He will be back in court on May 23.