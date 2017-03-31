Overlook Adventure Park to open April 1

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Several facilities, including a high ropes course, will be open to the public starting Saturday, April 1.

WAND’s Meredith Hackler got a first-hand look (see video above) at the new rope-themed obstacle course. While the heights can be dizzying, participants can rest assured they will be secured thanks to a harness required for wearing by those on the high ropes course.

In addition to the high ropes at Overlook Adventure Park, the mini golf course will also be open beginning Saturday. Opening day hours run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Regular spring hours will run:

April 1 – May 25* 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursdays 4 – 10 p.m. on Fridays 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturdays Noon – 8 p.m. on Sundays Good Friday (April 14) from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Easter (April 16) from noon – 8 p.m.

*Starting on May 1, the mini golf and high ropes courses will also be open from 4 – 8 p.m., Monday – Wednesday.

For information about special events, birthday parties or package rates, contact Gabby Cliff at (217) 429-7750. Fees for Overlook Adventure Park activities can be found here.