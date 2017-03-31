Local groups react to Congress vote on family planning funds

Springfield- Planned Parenthood is concerned after Congress voted to roll back protections for family planning and reproductive health funds.

The funds, called Title X funds, is federal money that is given to health care clinics for low income individuals. The roll back of these productions could allow states to try to withhold federal funds to health care clinics like Planned Parenthood. The vote taken Thursday will take away protections given by President Obama that barred states from withholding funds to certain clinics.

"We are concerned about our patients. Across the country, Planned Parenthood serves about 1.5 million people who are in the Title X program. These are people who are low-income, they are uninsured, and they rely on the Title X program to get basic reproductive health care, and when I say basic reproductive health care I mean an annual wellness exam, a pap test, a breast exam, birth control, these are all preventive care. They are things that every woman needs, and to not be able to go to the provider that you feel is your preferred provider is, or if you are in a community where the only provider may be a Planned Parenthood, that's very concerning because where else do you go? There isn't another place for people to go" said Brigid Leahy, Director of Public Policy for Planned Parenthood.

The measure barely passed with tie-breaking vote from Vice-President Mike Pence. Despite the close vote, this is a win for pro-life organizations throughout the country. "I think the bigger story with this vote is that there is real strong signal that there a political will actually in the Senate to follow through and actually defund Planned Parenthood. It's not just talk, they are actually willing to do it." said Chris Iverson, a board member of the Pro-Life Action League.

Many pro-life advocates are hoping this vote is the first step in defunding Planned Parenthood from Medicaid. "If that happens, that's like 40 percent of Planned Parenthood's budget, they are just going to be closing down clinics dozens of them. Then that money will get redirected to community health care clinics, and probably open up more." said Iverson.

But Planned Parenthood is going to continue their fight. "Women have been out in the streets marching, they have been showing up at their legislators district offices, they have been making phone calls, when are they going to start listening to women? When are they going to start realizing that women's healthcare is basic healthcare, and we all need it. When are they going to start realizing that we all do better when women get the basic healthcare they need?" said Leahy.