ALPLM to become own agency

Springfield- Governor Rauner signed an Executive Order Friday that would make the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum it's own agency.

It's welcome news to many officials in the state. "As I've talked to experts around this area and people in the community they believe that this a good move to have the Presidential Library be it's own entity and have it's own board." said State Representative Sara Wojcicki Jimenez (R)-Leland Grove.

The Executive Order will create an ALPLM Board of Trustees which will consist of 11 members appointed by the Governor and approved by the Senate. "It's going to help, it's going to allow the museum to focus on it's mission, and to go out to the Legislature and to the world at large and say 'this is what we need to be successful' and have a better chance of getting it without having to compete with the other parts of the Historic Preservation Agency." said Christopher Wills, Communications Manager for ALPLM.

Currently, the museum is part of the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. This new order will also merge the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency into the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "We think that in the end, this is going to be something that serves the taxpayers well and produces better results for the library and historic sites around the state." said Wills.

Many others are excited for the future of ALPLM under the new structure. "I think it's the right thing to do. It will unshackle the museum. It currently suffers from being buried beneath several layers of bureaucracy and I think this will really allow the museum to flourish." said State Representative Tim Butler, (R)-Springfield.

"It's such a gem and a treasure in our community, we have visitors from all over the world and I think having this change. It's just a structural change but I think experts believe that it will really be able to put a sole emphasis on the Presidential museum." said Rep. Wojcicki Jimenez.

Governor Rauner also signed an Executive Order to consolidate the Human Rights Commission into the Department of Human Rights.