Panda Express to open on University Ave. in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – The popular American Chinese quick-serve restaurant will occupy a brand-new building on the lot just east of Jimmy John’s and Pancheros Mexican Grill in Urbana.

Panda Express will construct a stand-alone restaurant at 106 East University Avenue, in the Five Points area. The company was issued a building permit earlier this month, and site work has already begun. It will cost an estimated $750,000 to build, with the restaurant opening sometime in July or August.

A representative from Panda Express Restaurant Group expects the business will employ 20 to 25 people and have a drive-through.

Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing said she believes the new Panda Express will be successful, like the nearby Jimmy John’s, Pancheros and Wendy’s restaurants already are. All of these restaurants are located on out-lots of the Gateway Shoppes center.

Prussing notes she believes this is a continuing trend as she says the downtown area and its fringe continue to see new business development, with 10 businesses having either recently opened, or undergoing renovation/redevelopment.

This is the fourth Panda Express restaurant in the Champaign-Urbana area. The other three establishments are located in Champaign on Wright Street, Prospect Avenue and at the Market Place Shopping Center.

Panda Express has more than 1,900 restaurants worldwide, with most of them based in the United States. The company employs around 30,000 people in total. The chain was founded by Andrew and Peggy Cherng in 1983 and is owned by them to this day.