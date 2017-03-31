The Nick Project is raising awareness about fire dangers on and off campus

Sophia Scwalbach knows firsthand the dangers of not having the proper fire safety equipment.

"My big brother Nick Schwalbach passed away in a campus fire here at Millikin in 2000,” says Sophia Scwalbach the founder of the Nick Project. “It's obviously something that I think about every single day. So, when I came to college I realized how little college campus fires were talked about amongst students."

Sophia was 4 years old when her brother passed. However, she grew up knowing she wanted to make sure no one else would lose a loved one.

"As a young kid you know I just missed my big brother but as I grew up I realized this is something that needs to be talked about amongst students more,” added Sophia. I think with being a current student it resonates more among students when a student is talking to a student."

Sophia started the nick project by presenting fire safety tips to on campus organizations. Now she has expanded her mission.

" I have now started the Nick drive which is where I will be able to hand out free extinguishers and free fire ladders to students that are currently living in off campus housing for the upcoming summer and the next school year, " says Sophia.

According to the National Fire Protection Association from 2000 - 2015, 89 fires killed 126 people on college campuses.

"That number is just so incredibly powerful and I think it just needs to be talked about more," added Sophia.

Starting that conversation is a mission Sophia is continuing.

"The more awareness you can bring to a subject the less likely it will happen again, and that’s my main mission to bring awareness and tools to students so that it doesn't happen to them, " added Sophia.

Sophia is working to raise around $2,900 to provide the free fire extinguishers and escape ladders to students. If you are interested in donating, click here for more information. You can also email Sophia at sschwalbach@millikin.edu.