Celebrating the mission of Boys and Girls Club with dunks, smiles

Posted:
Armon Brummett (left) of MacArthur and Stephon Bobbitt of Eisenhower were two of the many former Boys and Girls Club kids to return for the annual alumni game on Friday night. Armon Brummett (left) of MacArthur and Stephon Bobbitt of Eisenhower were two of the many former Boys and Girls Club kids to return for the annual alumni game on Friday night.

DECATUR -- At first you notice the dunks, the laughs and the jokes from animated public address announcer Robert Crawford.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

The real purpose behind the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur's annual alumni basketball game is to celebrate the organization's mission: helping make a positive difference in the lives of hundreds of kids a year.

Click the video above to hear from Walker, volunteer Ronnie "Coach" Staples and young alumnus Julian Jones of Eisenhower High School!

