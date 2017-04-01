'Voice of the Cardinals' Dave Brown punches ticket to Hall of Fame

WARRENSBURG -- You may know him as the host of Ag Report on WAND or the farmer whose family homesteaded in the Warrensburg area in 1867 -- but chances are you've also heard his voice without knowing it was him.



David Brown, a 1971 graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High, will go into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame thanks to his contributions as a public address announcer for the Cardinals for over 26 years.



But it's how he does his job, not how long, that makes Brown a Hall of Famer. Click the video to see why!