Macon County hits record for early voting

MACON COUNTY, ILL (WAND) - As of Friday, March 31st, 1,832 voters have voted early for the April 4th Consolidated Election in Macon County.

County Clerk Steve Bean says this is a record for Macon County with over a hundred more voting early than in years past. This year surpasses the 2015 total of 1,727 and 2013 total of 1,105.

Voters still have three days to vote early:

Saturday April 1 9am to 4pm

Sunday April 2 9am to 4pm

Monday April 3 8:30am to 7pm

Polling locations are open Tuesday from 6am to 7pm.You can register to vote before the election at the county clerk’s office or on election day at the clerk’s office or at the polling place in the voter resides.The voter will need 2 forms of id with one having the current address.

More information call 424-1333 or visit; www.co.macon.il.us.