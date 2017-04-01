Macon County hits record for early voting

Posted: Updated:

MACON COUNTY, ILL (WAND) - As of Friday, March 31st, 1,832 voters have voted early for the April 4th Consolidated Election in Macon County.

County Clerk Steve Bean says this is a record for Macon County with over a hundred more voting early than in years past. This year surpasses the 2015 total of 1,727 and 2013 total of 1,105.

Voters still have three days to vote early:

  • Saturday April 1  9am to 4pm
  • Sunday April 2     9am to 4pm
  • Monday  April 3   8:30am to 7pm

Polling locations are open Tuesday from 6am to 7pm.You can register to vote before the election at the county clerk’s office or on election day at the clerk’s office or at the polling place in the voter resides.The voter will need 2 forms of id with one having the current address.

More information call 424-1333 or visit; www.co.macon.il.us.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2017 Fireworks Displays

      Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More