Inmate dies days after found unresponsive in jail cell, ISP investigating

Posted:

 SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating an inmate death at the Sangamon County Jail.

The Sheriff's Department says on March 18th, 27-year-old Tiffany Rusher was found not breathing in her jail cell.

Rusher was taken to a local hospital where she was under care for twelve days. Rusher passed away at the hospital on Thursday, March 30th. However, authorities are not releasing her cause of death.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

