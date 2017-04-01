Foodmobile distribution feeding Champaign County families

URBANA - The Eastern Illinois Foodbank is helping feed Champaign County residents in need during a distribution event April 1.

Families will be able to come to 1401 East Main Street in Urbana from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to receive fresh food. Attendees must meet eligibility requirements in order to participate, and are encouraged to bring boxes and bags to carry the food with.

In order to participate, households must have an income at or below the following levels for the corresponding number of household members:

1 - $1,832

2 - $2,470

3 - $3,108

4 - $3,746

5 - $4,385

6 - $5,023

7 - $5,663

8 - $6,304

This distribution event is part of Eastern Illinois Foodbank's Foodmobile Program, which aims to bring food to areas of greatest need. For more information about programs hosted by Eastern Illinois Foodbank, click here.