Foodmobile distribution feeding Champaign County families

Posted: Updated:

URBANA - The Eastern Illinois Foodbank is helping feed Champaign County residents in need during a distribution event April 1.

Families will be able to come to 1401 East Main Street in Urbana from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to receive fresh food.  Attendees must meet eligibility requirements in order to participate, and are encouraged to bring boxes and bags to carry the food with.

In order to participate, households must have an income at or below the following levels for the corresponding number of household members:

1 - $1,832
2 - $2,470
3 - $3,108
4 - $3,746
5 - $4,385
6 - $5,023
7 - $5,663
8 - $6,304

This distribution event is part of Eastern Illinois Foodbank's Foodmobile Program, which aims to bring food to areas of greatest need.  For more information about programs hosted by Eastern Illinois Foodbank, click here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2017 Fireworks Displays

      Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More