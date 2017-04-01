Urbana firefighters checking smoke alarms throughout city

URBANA - The Urbana Fire Department is going door-to-door in neighborhoods throughout the city to ensure residents have working smoke alarms.

Fire Marshall Phil Edwards tells WAND News that firefighters will participate in this annual program from April through October. On average, Edwards says 6,300 homes are visited annually, with about 2,050 smoke alarms being checked, and more than 200 alarms being replaced.

Residents who are not home when firefighters come to check their alarms will be able to schedule a time for officials to return and complete the check.

In addition to having a working smoke alarm, fire officials encourage families to create and practice a fire escape plan for their homes.