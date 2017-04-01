3 arrested in Decatur home invasion

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says three men were arrested in connection with a March 19 home invasion on the city's west side.

Decatur police say the home invasion happened in the 800 West Main Street at about 9:30 p.m. According to police sworn statements, the victim was inside his apartment when he heard a knocking at his door. When the victim answered his door, Decatur police say he reported being struck several times by two white males, while a black male observed. The victim also reported to Decatur police that all three men entered his apartment after the altercation.

Decatur police also say witnesses saw the suspects leave the scene in a silver passenger car, which was stopped by officers less than one block away. Officers identified the vehicle's occupants as Thomas Lawhead, 30, Michael Lawhead, 32, and Delle Wilson, 28. According to Decatur police, the three men were identified as participants in this incident by the victim and two other witnesses, and were taken into custody.

Thomas Lawhead, Michael Lawhead, and Delle Wilson face preliminary charges of home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. Decatur police also say Thomas Lawhead faces an additional preliminary charge of driving under the influence. This incident is still under investigation.