HSHS St. John's providing agriculture emergency training

MT. PULASKI - Firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency personnel met in Mt. Pulaski Saturday morning for a training program designed to help better prepare them for agriculture-based accidents.

The program, hosted by HSHS St. John's Hospital Emergency Department, began at about 10:30 a.m. Participants learned more about the various hazards of agriculture accidents, and how to respond to those incidents appropriately.

Additionally, training was offered on how to offer treatment to common injuries seen in the agricultural field, such as trauma, crushing injuries, burns, and more.

