RadioShack in Decatur may close doors in May/June

DECATUR - A national electronics retail chain may soon close its store in Decatur.

The RadioShack located in the 4200 block of North Prospect Avenue has recently posted signs stating "Store Closing." WAND News spoke with a manager at the store, who said that the store's closing date "could be at the end of May, or beginning of June."

WAND News also reached out to RadioShack corporate officials for comment on the closure, but has yet to receive a response.