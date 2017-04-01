RadioShack in Decatur may close doors in May/June

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR - A national electronics retail chain may soon close its store in Decatur.

The RadioShack located in the 4200 block of North Prospect Avenue has recently posted signs stating "Store Closing."  WAND News spoke with a manager at the store, who said that the store's closing date "could be at the end of May, or beginning of June."

WAND News also reached out to RadioShack corporate officials for comment on the closure, but has yet to receive a response.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2017 Fireworks Displays

      Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More