March was warmer, wetter than average

It was a warmer, wetter March in parts of central Illinois.

Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says Decatur had a mean temperature of 43.7 degrees, which is exactly one degree warmer than the average temperature of 42.7 degrees for the month. The warmest high of 72 degrees was reached on March 20 (first day of spring); the coldest low of 13 degrees was reached on March 15.

Chierek also says Decatur had an above normal rain total for the month as well. A total of 3.88” was recorded at WAND-TV, which is a surplus of 1.29” compared to the March average of 2.59”. This was thanks in part to the heavy rain from March 30, where 2.03” was recorded in 24-hours.

