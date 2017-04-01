Coroner identifies Normal man killed in Friday crash

NORMAL - The McLean County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash Friday night.

Coroner Kathy Davis says the man has been identified as 50-year-old Jeffrey Darr. Normal police say Darr was struck by a single car after entering the roadway at Veterans Parkway, just south of Shepard Road, at about 8:20 p.m. Police say members of the Normal Fire Department responded to the crash, and determined that Darr had suffered a serious injury and showed no signs of life. Darr was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:19 p.m.

Coroner Davis says preliminary autopsy results revealed Darr's cause of death as blunt force trauma.

This incident is still under investigation by the Normal Police Department. If you have any information pertaining to this crash, you are encouraged to call Normal police at (309) 454-9535.