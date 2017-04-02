Decatur's Lewis Jackson shares NCAA Tournament memories, growing up in Soy City

DECATUR -- As far as NCAA Tournament experience goes, few in Central Illinois history can match Lewis Jackson.



The Decatur native made four trips with Purdue, two Sweet 16s and had the rare misfortune of bumping up against a Final Four-bound squad each of the four years (including eventual national Champion Duke in 2010).



He also has the distinction of having started for his team in each of those four trips to the Big Dance. Click the two interviews above to hear how growing up on Johns Avenue in Decatur helped prepare him for the pressures of the NCAA Tournament.



Video 1: On-air interview with Lewis Jackson

Includes archival footage from Eisenhower's historic 28-1 season of 2007-08



Video 2: Extended interview

0:00 - On the emotions of starting in the NCAA Tournament as a freshman (No. 5 seed Purdue vs. No. 12 seed Northern Iowa)

0:30 - On how playing at the park near Johns Hill Magnet School helped groom him for the pressure of the national spotlight

1:30 - On playing eventual national champion Duke in the 2010 NCAA Tournament

2:23 - On losing to a Final Four-bound team in each of his four trips to the Big Dance

3:00 - On how he was extra motivated in his fourth trip as a senior -- "guys are out here risking it all"