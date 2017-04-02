Sample local businesses at "A Taste of Springfield"

SPRINGFIELD - Central Illinois residents can sample food and beverages from more than a dozen local restaurants during this year's "A Taste of Springfield" on April 2.

This event is being held at the Flourtown County Club from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy a cash bar, auctions, a macaroni and cheese cook off between four high school groups, and food and beverage samples from the following restaurants and businesses:

- Halligans

- Flourtown Country Club

- Union Taco

- MaGerk's Pub

- Flourtown Farmer's Market

- Humpty's Dumplings

- Tommy D's

- Tonelli's Take Out

- Cardinal Restaurant and Bar

- Greenburg's Bakery

- Acme

- Flourtown Beverage

- Pio Wines

- Fil-A-Bagel

- Penn Diner

Tickets to attend "A Taste of Springfield" cost $25. Proceeds from this year's event will benefit Springfield High School Academic Groups, Shane's Kindness, Lisa's Army, and Oreland Lions Charitable Activities.

