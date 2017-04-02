Peter Frampton returns to central Illinois

CHAMPAIGN - A Grammy Award-winning music artist is making his way back to central Illinois for a special rescheduled concert this month.

Peter Frampton will take the stage at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on April 14. This concert is being held after audio issues ended his March 30 concert early. Officials say individuals who purchased tickets for the March 30 show will receive new tickets for this concert, with the same seat assignments.

Replacement tickets will be mailed to each ticket holder on or before April 4. Additionally, reserved seating tickets will go on sale to the public beginning April 3.

This concert is being presented by the Champaign Park District and Exceptional Artists. For more information about this concert, or to purchase tickets, click here or call (217) 356-9063.