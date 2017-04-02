Peter Frampton returns to central Illinois

Peter Frampton returns to central IllinoisPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Missing boy found
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday has been found.
-
2017 Fireworks Displays
Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!
-
Senate overrides Gov. Rauner's veto of budget, tax bills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Senate has voted to override Governor Rauner's veto of state budget and income tax increase bills.
-
Decatur Park District releases parking information for July 4 fireworks
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District has released parking and road closure information regarding festivities happening at Nelson Park this Independence Day.
-
Decatur police seeking 3 in Sunday shooting, victim identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has released the name of a man Decatur police say was gunned down near the 900 block of South Main Street Sunday evening.
-
Decatur man facing battery, theft charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, after an incident at the Decatur Inn Sunday afternoon.
-
Police: Lieutenant dead after vacation accident
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana police say a lieutenant died while on vacation.
-
New Aldi store in Decatur one step closer to reality
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new Aldi store in Decatur is now one step closer to being a reality.
-
Deputies call death after body discovery 'suspicious'
MCLEAN, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say they found a body in rural McLean County.
-
Early-morning Decatur fire investigated as suspicious
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department is investigating a suspicious house fire that happened on the city's northwest side early Monday morning.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur police seeking 3 in Sunday shooting, victim identified
-
Illini basketball recruiting discussion
-
BREAKING: Decatur Police find person dead from gunshot wound near Center and Huron
-
Zhang kidnapping suspect held without bond
-
Danville train collision claims child's life
-
Decatur police seeking 3 in Sunday shooting, victim identified
-
Decatur police investigate shooting south of downtown
-
Illini football recruiting talk
-
WAND News at 10PM: 7/02/2017
-
Senate overrides Gov. Rauner's veto of budget, tax bills
-
Current Events
-
2017 Fireworks Displays
Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-