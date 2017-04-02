Sullivan firefighters respond to underwater vehicle

SULLIVAN - The Sullivan Fire Department says crews were called to Bo Wood Campground Sunday afternoon for a report of a submerged vehicle.

Fire officials tell WAND News they were alerted to the submerged vehicle by police at about 4:41 p.m. Crews say that no one was inside the vehicle when they arrived.

According to the preliminary investigation into this incident, Sullivan Fire Department officials say an individual was attempting to use a boat ramp on the campground when the vehicle entered the water and became submerged. The driver was able to exit the vehicle with no further incident.