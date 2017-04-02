Brian Cook sheds light on what makes HOFer Self special

Brian Cook sheds light on what makes HOFer Self specialPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Missing boy found
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday has been found.
-
Senate overrides Gov. Rauner's veto of budget, tax bills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Senate has voted to override Governor Rauner's veto of state budget and income tax increase bills.
-
Decatur police seeking 3 in Sunday shooting, victim identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has released the name of a man Decatur police say was gunned down near the 900 block of South Main Street Sunday evening.
-
Demonstrators to rally outside Christensen hearing
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man facing a kidnapping charge in the disappearance of a visiting University of Illinois scholar is due back in court on Wednesday.
-
Child dies after bike vs. SUV crash
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a seven-year-old boy is dead after a bicycle versus SUV crash in Lawrenceville Monday night.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
New Aldi store in Decatur one step closer to reality
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new Aldi store in Decatur is now one step closer to being a reality.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted after Monday evening crash
VANDALIA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one man was airlifted to a Springfield hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Vandalia Monday evening.
-
2017 Fireworks Displays
Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!
-
Decatur man facing battery, theft charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, after an incident at the Decatur Inn Sunday afternoon.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur police seeking 3 in Sunday shooting, victim identified
-
Senate overrides Gov. Rauner's veto of budget, tax bills
-
Firefighters battle barn fire in rural Macon County
-
Decatur fireworks show a family tradition
-
Demonstrators to rally outside Christensen hearing
-
BREAKING: Decatur Police find person dead from gunshot wound near Center and Huron
-
Oasis Day Center Director says, "Do not give money to Decatur Panhandlers"
-
Dozens participate in Staley Firecracker Road Run/Walk
-
ISP trooper killed in crash near Farmer City
-
3 arrested after short police chase in Decatur
-
Current Events
-
2017 Fireworks Displays
Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-