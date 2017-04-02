Brian Cook sheds light on what makes HOFer Self special

Posted:
Bill Self coached Illinois from 2000-01 to 2002-03. (photo: Kansas Athletics) Bill Self coached Illinois from 2000-01 to 2002-03. (photo: Kansas Athletics)

Of the 11 inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame's 2017 class, two have Illini ties: former player Mannie Jackson, who made a name for himself on the business side of the Harlem Globetrotters, and former coach Bill Self. Click the video above for the inside scoop on what makes Self special, from his former player, Lincoln native Brian Cook.

    More