Coroner releases names of deadly Pana fire victims

PANA - The Christian County Coroner has released the names of two children who died in a house fire in Pana early Sunday morning.

Coroner Amy Winans says Ellaina Emerson, 2, and Keith Emerson, three months, passed away during the early morning hours of April 2. Winans says preliminary autopsy results revealed that both children died from carbon monoxide intoxication.

The deadly fire, which happened in the 800 block of East Second Street, is still under investigation by Pana police and the Pana Fire Department. Officers and firefighters say they attempted to enter the home to rescue the children, but their progress was slowed by heavy fire.

Police say the parents of the children were taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the fire.