Decatur fire hydrant flushing, testing to be done in April

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department is teaming up with the Decatur Water Department to flush and flow test more than 1200 fire hydrants this month.

Officials say crews will be checking the hydrants for deficiencies and to collect information important to fire suppression efforts. The testing will be held from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, throughout April.

Residents in areas where the hydrants are being tested may notice their water is temporarily discolored. Officials say the water will not pose health or safety concerns should it be discolored, but that clothing could be stained by the discoloration.

To view a map of where the hydrant flushings will take place, click here.