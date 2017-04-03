Contact Ministries receives $10,000 donation

SPRINGFIELD - A local nonprofit organization that provides assistance and shelter to women with children has received a $10,000 donation from Express Employment Professionals.

EEP officials say the donation, given as part of the company's "Impact Project," will benefit Contact Ministries in Springfield. The money will be used to upgrade the security system at the shelter, ensuring the safety of the shelter's inhabitants.

Express Employment Professionals CEO and Chairman Bob Funk says, "We pride ourselves on having a culture built on giving and service at Express," and that "the dedication and support that owners Jim and Carole Britton and their office have shown for Contact Ministries is a great example of that service."

Contact Ministries works to provide shelter, food, clothing, financial assistance, life skills training, and more for women in crisis. For more information about Contact Ministries, click here.