Scovill Zoo opens for season April 8

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District has announced Scovill Zoo will open for the season on April 8.

Park District officials say Scovill Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.  Visitors will be able to see hundreds of animals, and can enjoy the ZO & O Express Train, the Endangered Species Carousel, Project Playground, and Scovill Sculpture Park.

The cost of admission is $6.50 for adults, $5.50 for seniors, and $4 for children ages two through 12.  For more information about Scovill Zoo, click here.

