Champaign police seeking bank robbery suspect

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a Monday morning bank robbery.

Champaign police say officers were dispatched to Busey Bank, located in the 2000 block of West Springfield Avenue, at about 9:17 a.m. for a report of a robbery. Upon arriving, officers spoke with witnesses, who reported that a man entered the bank, demanded money, and left the bank after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

Detectives say the man implied that he was armed, but did not display a weapon. No injuries were reported.

Champaign police say the suspect is described as a black male in his early to middle 40s, standing between 5'6" and 5'8", and weighing about 160 pounds. The suspect was reported to have a medium build, facial hair, and dark-framed eyeglasses, and was wearing all-black clothing. A still image from surveillance video has been included in this article for identification purposes.

If you have any information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect, you are urged to call Champaign police at (217) 351-4545.